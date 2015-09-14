How to make Metalhead friends

Have you ever been walking down the street in your favourite Lamb Of God t-shirt and then suddenly pounced on my a man in a patch jacket?

This is precisely the scenario Jhofffilms have created with the below video. One man’s struggle to run away from the unwanted attention of a metalhead who only wants to talk to him about heavy metal… admittedly to unusual extremes. It’s not often we’re going number two and the guy in the cubicle next to us throws the horns under the door.

Also, we guarantee you’ll never laugh at the word “Opeth” more than this.