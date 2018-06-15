Heavy Metal World Cup: Burgerkill vs Sepultura

The second match of the Heavy Metal World Cup 2018 takes place between Burgerkill (representing Indonesia) and Sepultura (representing Brazil).

This is anyone's game. Burgerkill have a rabid fanbase in their home country, and made headway in the UK making their Bloodstock debut in 2015, but Sepultura are legends in heavy music, releasing genre-defining albums back in the '90s.

Here's how they stack up...

Burgerkill

Members: 5

Albums: 5

Genre: Groove/death metal

Biggest Song: Under The Scars

Most Likely To: Collaborate with Dom Lawson

Sepultura

Members: 4

Albums: 14

Genre: Groove/thrash metal

Biggest Song: Roots Bloody Roots

Most Likely To: Refuse and resist

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!