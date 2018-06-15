Heavy Metal World Cup: Burgerkill vs Sepultura

The second match of the Heavy Metal World Cup 2018 takes place between Burgerkill (representing Indonesia) and Sepultura (representing Brazil).
This is anyone's game. Burgerkill have a rabid fanbase in their home country, and made headway in the UK making their Bloodstock debut in 2015, but Sepultura are legends in heavy music, releasing genre-defining albums back in the '90s.
Here's how they stack up...
Burgerkill
Members: 5
Albums: 5
Genre: Groove/death metal
Biggest Song: Under The Scars
Most Likely To: Collaborate with Dom Lawson
Sepultura
Members: 4
Albums: 14
Genre: Groove/thrash metal
Biggest Song: Roots Bloody Roots
Most Likely To: Refuse and resist
Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!