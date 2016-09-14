Every week on The Late Late Show with James Corden, your titular host uses his highly-popular Carpool Karaoke segment to show off his pipes to the great and good. Michelle Obama, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Adele have all been flecked with his spittle as he croons along to the classics.

He even took his top off and had a wrestle with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis on someone’s lawn. It’s still one of the greatest moments of television ever made.

And now, people can’t get enough of watching people singing in cars.

Two Minutes To Late Night, the most metal chat show you’ll ever see, have got in on the act with their own take on Carpool Karaoke.

In this clip, presenter Gwarsenio Hall is in Denver en route to the recent Riot Fest, “a three-day punk and metal festival that’s only little less embarrassing than Warped tour,” says Hall.

“Something special is happening this year,” he continues. “The original Misfits are playing: Danzig, Doyle and the bald one are getting back together for the first time in 2000 years. And to celebrate, we’re going to do a little bit of copyright infringement.”

What follows is basically a massive rip-off of Carpool Karaoke, featuring members of Converge, Murder By Death, Tigers Jaw, Sleigh Bells, Trap Them and High Waisted – with added car moshing and bellowing along to the Misfits.

See Hall make a stop to attend his dad’s wedding, plough into his own sound man’s legs and accidentally leave Murder By Death in the car with the windows rolled up.

Watch the three-minute clip below before Corden’s ‘people’ have the clip removed from YouTube and deleted forever…