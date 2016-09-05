In Pictures: Denver Riot Fest 2016

The Riot Fest came to Denver, Colorado on September 2 for three days of rock, metal, punk, indie and Die Antwoord. Oh, and a rodeo, of course.
The huge weekend bash – which was held at the National Western Complex – included sets by Jane’s Addiction, Death Cab For Cutie, Deftones, Ween, Sleater-Kinney and Rise Against. But the talking point of the weekend was the Misfits reunion, which drew the Sunday evening to a close.
Billed as The Original Misfits – frontman Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only, plus guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein and newly-recruited members Dave Lombardo and Acey Slade – stormed through a 25-song set including Last Caress, We Are 138, 20 Eyes and Horror Business.
Check out our gallery of photographs from over the weekend, plus this fan-filmed footage of the Misfits performing She, which originally appeared as a b-side on their 1977 single, Cough/Cool.
The second Riot Fest of the year takes place in Chicago between September 16-18.
- Slayer fan thrown out of show for spitting on Tom Araya
- Motion City Soundtrack: Pierre Pressure
- The 10 best Misfits songs according to Andy Biersack
- Why NOFX are still mates after writing their grubby autobiography
Look at that Misfits set list. Just bask in those song choices…