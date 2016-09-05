Trending

In Pictures: Denver Riot Fest 2016

Plus: see the original Misfits line-up perform live for the first time since 1983

Thursday at Riot Fest 2016
Thursday
The Riot Fest came to Denver, Colorado on September 2 for three days of rock, metal, punk, indie and Die Antwoord. Oh, and a rodeo, of course.

The huge weekend bash – which was held at the National Western Complex – included sets by Jane’s Addiction, Death Cab For Cutie, Deftones, Ween, Sleater-Kinney and Rise Against. But the talking point of the weekend was the Misfits reunion, which drew the Sunday evening to a close.

Billed as The Original Misfits – frontman Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only, plus guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein and newly-recruited members Dave Lombardo and Acey Slade – stormed through a 25-song set including Last Caress, We Are 138, 20 Eyes and Horror Business.

Check out our gallery of photographs from over the weekend, plus this fan-filmed footage of the Misfits performing She, which originally appeared as a b-side on their 1977 single, Cough/Cool.

The second Riot Fest of the year takes place in Chicago between September 16-18.

This truly is Fucked Up

Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein

Motion City Soundtrack

Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro

Two punks resolving their differences at Riot Fest

Suicidal Tendencies

Descendents

Radkey

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Rise Against's Tim McIlrath says 'Hi'

NOFX

Look at that Misfits set list. Just bask in those song choices…

A photo posted by on

