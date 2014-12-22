Hammer Readers' Album Of 2014 #5: Mastodon – Once More 'Round The Sun

In the Metal Hammer Readers’ Album Of 2014 poll we ran on the site last week, you bunch of metal lovers have voted Mastodon’s Once More ‘Round The Sun as the fifth best album of the year.

During their formative years, Mastodon were often tagged as a combination of cold Northern drums and chickin’-pickin’ hot Southern licks. As their popularity grew, the words ‘progressive’ and ‘psychedelic’ nudged their way into the descriptive mix. Once More ‘Round The Sun included all those elements in a cohesive and often exhilarating manner. Tack on some playfulness and tons of muscular shredding and the result was another master stroke.

