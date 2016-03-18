Greatest Albums Of The 70s: The Most Valuable LPs

Our round-up of the most valuable LPs released in the 70s.

WHO DID IT? – The Who (Track 2856 001, 1971)

Mail-order release compiling side one of A Quick One and side one of The Who Sell Out, and was quickly withdrawn.

How much is it worth: £1,400

THE MAN WHO SOLD THE WORLD – David Bowie (Mercury 6338 041, 1971)

Issued in the UK five months after the USA release in the controversial ‘dress’ cover, with Bowie wearing a dress and lying on a chaise longue.

How much is it worth: £1,300

DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – Pink Floyd (Harvest SHVL 804, 1973)

The initial UK pressing had solid light-blue prisms and silver lettering on the labels, and only one side opening on the gatefold sleeve.

How much is it worth: £1,200

ELECTRIC JIMI HENDRIX – Jimi Hendrix (Track 2856 002, 1971)

This was a Polydor ‘Privileged Members’ mail-order-only release and was quickly withdrawn. Some were exported or used for promotional purposes.

How much is it worth: £800

BLACK SABBATH – Black Sabbath (Vertigo VO 6, 1970)

The first UK pressing omitted the composer credits on the cross on the back cover, and also has ‘Philips’ on the label text of the swirl Vertigo label.

How much is it worth: £300

DAMNED DAMNED DAMNED – Damned (Stiff SEEZ 1, 1977)

Mispressed with Eddie & The Hot Rods on the back cover and an ‘Erratum’ sticker.

How much is it worth: With red ‘Damned’ shrink wrap it’s worth £800, without it’s £300.

NEVER MIND THE BOLLOCKS – Sex Pistols (Virgin V2086, 1977)

The first UK pressing omitted Submission and had a plain back cover and blue labels. This was rushed out to stem the tide of French imports.

How much is it worth: £250

HIGH VOLTAGE – AC/DC (Albert Productions ALP 009, 1975)

The second Australian pressings have a kangaroo on the blue labels, and a Joe Williams credit on the label for Baby Please Don’t Go.

How much is it worth: £200

FRAMED – Sensational Alex Harvey Band (Vertigo 6360 081, 1971)

Issued in a gatefold sleeve with a ‘window’ cut-out of Alex in prison. Pressed on the swirl Vertigo label.

How much is it worth: £175

List and valuations by Alan Williams at www.alwills.co.uk