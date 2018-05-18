Golden Gods 2018: Your Guide To The Best International Band Category

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy, is taking over London this June and we need YOUR votes! Eight winners will be decided by public votes, including Best International Band, but which of the five bands below will you be voting for? Don’t worry if you’re not clued-up on who’s who, we’ve put together a handy guide for ya!

Arch Enemy

Since Alissa White-Gluz joined the ranks, Arch Enemy have unleashed two absolute melodeath masterclasses, including last year’s fiery call to arms Will To Power. Couple this with a knockout subheadline set at last year’s Bloodstock festival, it’s been quite the 12 months for the Swedish powerhouse.

Marilyn Manson

Last year’s Heaven Upside Down was a landmark for Marilyn Manson. Not only was it his tenth full-length, but a welcome surprise that he was able to release two genuinely great albums on the bounce. Followed by a successful UK tour at the end of last year and a booking on the main stage at this year’s Download Festival, it doesn’t look like The God Of Fuck is done with us yet.

Parkway Drive

Parkway Drive won metalcore with Ire and with their new album Reverence they’re leaving it for dead. A vicious and ambitious new sound, it’s their highest charting record in the UK album charts, priming them for war as they headline the second stage at this year’s Download festival. There will be fire, oh yes, there will be fire.

Stone Sour

In 2017 Corey and the gang returned with Hydrograd, their first album in four years, and with it a burning passion for all things rock ‘n’ roll. Bursting with bravado and swagger, their high-octane live shows (complete with wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube men) were nothing but pure joy. No wonder they’re coming back this summer!

Trivium

Headliners of the Metal Hammer tour, managing to absolutely nail it every night, Trivium are having something of a renaissance off the back of their latest album The Sin And The Sentence. Packing serious heaviness and riffs for days, the reignited fire is burning bright in the Trivium camp right now. There’s no telling where they’ll go next.

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods takes place at the Indigo in the O2, London, on June 11 and will be hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. There are also live performances from Meshuggah, Carpenter Brut, Myrkur and more to be announced. Tickets are on sale now!