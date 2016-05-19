Go and see the Warcraft movie and get World of Warcraft for free

It looks like Blizzard is hoping to make the most of the exposure that the Warcraft universe will get to the wider world when the Warcraft movie launches in a couple of week’s time.

They have announced that anyone who goes to see the Warcraft movie at a participating cinema will receive a free digital copy of World of Warcraft with their film ticket so that they can explore Azeroth further once the film is over.

Participating cinemas can be found here: eu.battle.net/wow/en/blog/20120033

World of Warcraft players are also getting a treat to celebrate the launch of the film. Players who log in between the 25th of May and the 1st of August will receive a cosmetic weapon skin pack that includes an ornate sword and shield for Alliance players and a huge Horde axe and gnarly staff like the one wielded by the twisted orc warlock Gul’dan.

Warcraft will hit cinemas around the world between the 25th of May and the 9th of June. Check the Warcraft movie website media.wow-europe.com/landing/wow/movie for your local release date.