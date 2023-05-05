Get voting with Prog's Tracks Of The Week!

Welcome to Prog's Tracks Of The Week. Six new and diverse slices progressive music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to UK solo artist Tim Arnold, whose Start With The Sound romped home last week, ahead of UK trio Trevor's Head and UK prog rockers Nova Cascade.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

So get watching. And get voting at the bottom of the page.

VOYAGER - PRINCE OF FIRE

Very much THE prog band of the moment, not only are Australian quintet Voyager representing Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest with the uber-catchy Promise, but yesterday they announced they would release their brand new album Fearless In Love through Season Of Mist Records in July.

Prince Of Fire is their brand new single, and one of the heavier tracks from the new album featuring big bouncing riffs and a myriad of quick-fire time changes colliding under the main rhythm. It's what the band do best, and there's plenty more like this on the new album.

CAIRO - TRIPWIRE

Today is a pretty big day for UK melodic proggers Cairo, as they release their second album Nemesis through Spirit Of Unicorn Records today. The new album has been produced by John Mitchell of Frost*, Arena and Lonely Robot fame, from which comes their high-tempo new song with a very direct video for Tripwire.

“We are excited to get our second single, Tripwire, out there," exclaims founding member Rob Cottingham. "It is raw, cynical and a total contrast to Glow both musically, thematically and - with our new video - visually. This reflects the broad profile and eclectic mix of music on the album. It also kicks serious butt!”

THEY WATCH US FROM THE MOON - ON THE FIELDS OF THE MOON

US heavy prog rock sextet They Watch Us From The Moon are another band releasing their new album today. Cosmic Chronicles: Act 1, The Ascension is out now on the New Heavy Sounds label. A quite stunning phenomenon, the band combine a wall of space rock riffing with the delightful twin harmony vocals of Luna Nemesis and Nova 1010100. "Think ABBA with riffs," is a good way of calling it,

"On The Fields Of The Moon is an epic ditty about the tide of an intergalactic battle turning against our human heroes, the band say. "A war march with soaring vocal harmonies reminiscent of Alice In Chains/ABBA/OTTN-era Def Leppard."

THE DEVIL'S TRADE - FLASHING THROUGH THE LACK OF LIGHT

A quick look at the band name and song title is probably enough to let you know we're dealing with some pretty dark material here. Flashing Trough The Lack Of Light is taken from Hungarian dark musicians The Devil's Trade's fourth album, Vidékek vannak idebenn, which translates as 'There's landscapes within', and which will be released through Season Of Mist records on July 14. Think a mellower, depressed Klone! The band are supporting French dark proggers Alcest on their

"Flashing Trough The Lack Of Light is one of the most peaceful songs I have ever written," explains mainman Dávid Makó. "In this period of my life, I finally see a way out from the city far from people back to the mountains and the river where I spent the most beautiful and influential times of my childhood. This exodus is the manifestation of what I have been focusing on mentally and psychically for the last few years. This song is about finding my inner peace."

DEATH WVRM - ENTER

Enter is the debut offering from brand new UK psych/prog duo Death Wvrm, who will be appearing at this weekend's Desetfest in Camden - playing tonight at the The Dev in fact, in case anyone fancies popping down! The trio lay claim to being born out of restless fingers and limbs, a fervent fascination with mythical creatures and folklore.

"Our music embodies everything from Goat, Here Lies Man to Black Sabbath and Rush," the band elucidate. "If Buddy Holly took copious amount of LSD whilst reading up Mr Crowley and the Mongolian Death Worm. File under; excruciatingly sweet guitars with beautifully headbanging fuzz."

THE BOOZER CRUISER - NO LIARS WERE HARMED (LIVE)

Aha, it's our old friend, Prog writer Martin Kielty aka The Boozer Cruiser, here with a live rendition of his poem No Liars Were Harmed, in collaboration with White Willow/Donner mastermind Jacob Holm-Lupo, who supplies the music, when he supported Solstice.

"I have to say I’ve been utterly astonished by the reaction to this wee purple-bearded bloke going on stage and telling stories that really matter to him," says Kielty. "The reaction to No Liars in particular is so powerful that there’s complete silence until I TELL the audience it’s time to applaud!"