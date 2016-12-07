Gallery: The Ultimate Rock Star Weddings

Trending

The limousines, the beautiful people, the extravagant floral displays: is there anything more romantic than a rock star wedding? These pictures suggest not...

Sebastian Bach weds Suzanne Le
(Image: © Trisha Leeper \/ Getty Images)

Last summer Sebastian Bach got into some hot water after a story emerged that he was offering fans the opportunity to attend his wedding to former Hawaiian Tropic bikini model Suzanne Le. So far so sweet, you might think, until it became known that tickets to the event cost a wallet-melting $300 per pair.

There’s no doubt that Bach is an astute businessman, but surely this was a step too far, milking his biggest fans on the most romantic day of them all? Turns out it was all a big misunderstanding, and that fans weren’t invited to the wedding at all.

“Nobody in the world is or ever was ‘selling tickets to our wedding,’” said Bach, attempting to placate the frothing masses of social media. “Our wedding is a private family affair which is not open to the public. We are, however, having an All-Star Jam Concert Party Shindig Rock N Roll Extravaganza Bash at the reception, after our wedding. The concert at the reception is open to the public.”

One thing’s for sure: the path of true love never runs smoothly, and a rock’n’roll wedding is almost certain to hit the odd bump along the way, whether its paparazzi swarming the cars of attendees, Journey’s Neal Schon suing an entire city after his pay-per-view wedding, or the groom (we’re looking at you, Mick Jagger) suddenly demanding that his bride sign a 28-page pre-nuptial agreement on the morning of their ceremony.

Here, then, are some visual highlights from 50 years of rock’n’roll romance.

Ronnie Wood celebrates with Charlie Watts and Keith Richards in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, after his wedding to girlfriend Jo Howard.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono with their marriage certificate after their wedding in Gibraltar, 20th March 1969.

Neal Schon and Michaele Schon enjoy their first dance. It's indoors, but it's snowing. Go figure.

Lou Reed and Sylvia Morales cutting the cake at their wedding.

Ordained in the Universal Life church, Courtney Love performed the marriages of 21 lucky competition winners in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Paul and Linda McCartney leave Marylebone Registry Office with a police escort after their civil wedding ceremony.

Elvis and Priscilla avoid the confetti. May 01,1967

Dave Grohl performs a marriage during MTV2's '24 Hours Of Foo' at the MTV Times Square Studios June 11, 2005 in New York City.

Elton John marries sound engineer Renate Blauel in Sydney, 14th February 1984. They divorced four years later.

Mick Jagger kneels next to Bianca Jagger during their wedding, as French director Roger Vadim and Nathalie Delon look on. Keef hovers in the background.

Rick Wakeman marries ex-model Nina Carter at at Camberley United Reformed Church, 1984.

Sebastian Bach weds Suzanne Le at Rockbar Theater on August 22, 2015 in San Jose, California.

Nikki and Courtney Sixx cut the cake at their wedding at Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

Yes bassist Chris Squire with model Nikki James at their wedding, 19th June 1972.

One pub, two bands, two rock marriages, as Led Zeppelin road manager Richard Cole and Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke get married on the same day.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at their post Wedding Party in LA. Thanks for dressing up, Tommy.

Animals singer Eric Burdon drinking a toast with his new wife Angie King at their wedding reception in London, England on September 07, 1967.

