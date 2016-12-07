Gallery: The Ultimate Rock Star Weddings

Last summer Sebastian Bach got into some hot water after a story emerged that he was offering fans the opportunity to attend his wedding to former Hawaiian Tropic bikini model Suzanne Le. So far so sweet, you might think, until it became known that tickets to the event cost a wallet-melting $300 per pair.

There’s no doubt that Bach is an astute businessman, but surely this was a step too far, milking his biggest fans on the most romantic day of them all? Turns out it was all a big misunderstanding, and that fans weren’t invited to the wedding at all.

“Nobody in the world is or ever was ‘selling tickets to our wedding,’” said Bach, attempting to placate the frothing masses of social media. “Our wedding is a private family affair which is not open to the public. We are, however, having an All-Star Jam Concert Party Shindig Rock N Roll Extravaganza Bash at the reception, after our wedding. The concert at the reception is open to the public.”

One thing’s for sure: the path of true love never runs smoothly, and a rock’n’roll wedding is almost certain to hit the odd bump along the way, whether its paparazzi swarming the cars of attendees, Journey’s Neal Schon suing an entire city after his pay-per-view wedding, or the groom (we’re looking at you, Mick Jagger) suddenly demanding that his bride sign a 28-page pre-nuptial agreement on the morning of their ceremony.

Here, then, are some visual highlights from 50 years of rock’n’roll romance.

