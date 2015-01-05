Kid Rock not keen on performing gay wedding ceremony

Kid Rock says he isn’t opposed to gay marriage – but he doesn’t look forward to marrying a homosexual couple.

The ordained minister says he will never bow to pressure to be politically correct in interviews and he adds that he holds strong Republican beliefs on certain issues.

Rock tells the Guardian: “I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues. I am no fan of abortion, but it’s not up to a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister, I don’t look forward to marrying gay people, but I’m not opposed to it.”

Adding that he believes in gun rights and opposes President Barack Obama’s policies, Rock also reveals that he is about to become a grandfather at the age of 43.

He says: “I’m 43 and about to become a grandfather, but it keeps my redneck street cred up. I could be a great-great-great-grandfather by the time I’m 80.

“I am excited, but also nervous for my son. He was dropped on my doorstep at six months when I had no money and was trying to be a rock star. I didn’t have a clue.”

Kid Rock will release his new album First Kiss on February 24 via Warner Bros.