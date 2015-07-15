Bach offers $300 wedding tickets

Sebastian Bach is inviting fans to attend his wedding next month to Suzanne Le – with tickets costing $300.

The Sebastian Bach & Suzanne Le Rock N Roll Wedding Extravaganza is being held at the Rockbar Theater in San Jose, California, on August 22.

A statement on the venue’s website reads: “Rockbar will be hosting the wedding of Sebastian Bach to Suzanne Le and would like to cordially invite you to attend the reception of this exciting event.

“Sebastian will be bringing friends along from the film and music world. Stay tuned for more details as they unravel.”

Bach and Le got engaged last year, months after they first met. The singer last week called on music venues to adopt the no-phone policies used in theatres and cinemas.

