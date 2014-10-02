GALLERY: Motorhead's Motorboat Part Two

On Tuesday we brought you the first part of our Motorboat gallery to make you all insanely jealous of our sun-soaked heavy metal party. And now we're showcasing the second part – featuring an extra helping of the Metal Allegiance aka members of Down, Anthrax, Kill Devil Hill, Testament and Megadeth in one super metal supergroup.

Image 1 of 20 Image 2 of 20 Image 3 of 20 Image 4 of 20 Image 5 of 20 Image 6 of 20 Image 7 of 20 Image 8 of 20 Image 9 of 20 Image 10 of 20 Image 11 of 20 Image 12 of 20 Image 13 of 20 Image 14 of 20 Image 15 of 20 Image 16 of 20 Image 17 of 20 Image 18 of 20 Image 19 of 20 Image 20 of 20

Ever since the likes of 70,000 Tons Of Metal popularised the concept a few years back, it seems heavy metal cruises are the go-to experience for metalheads bored of muddy fields and having pints piss thrown at them. That’s not to say the Motorboat isn’t debaucherous, but in such a confined space you _will _see the piss-thrower again at some point so they probably won’t risk it.

And you’re pretty much guaranteed sunshine throughout, there’s a proper bar instead of benches in a tent, there’s a swimming pool, you don’t have to sleep in a tent, there’s palm trees AND THERE’S A LOT OF HEAVY METAL. This year’s Motorboat line-up included Anthrax, Zakk Wylde, Testament, Down, High On Fire, Kill Devil Hill, Wilson, Fireball Ministry and (of course) Motorhead.

All positives if you ask us. Just look at Motorhead’s setlist from the final day!