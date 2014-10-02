GALLERY: Motorhead's Motorboat Part Two

On Tuesday we brought you the first part of our Motorboat gallery to make you all insanely jealous of our sun-soaked heavy metal party. And now we're showcasing the second part – featuring an extra helping of the Metal Allegiance aka members of Down, Anthrax, Kill Devil Hill, Testament and Megadeth in one super metal supergroup.
Ever since the likes of 70,000 Tons Of Metal popularised the concept a few years back, it seems heavy metal cruises are the go-to experience for metalheads bored of muddy fields and having pints piss thrown at them. That’s not to say the Motorboat isn’t debaucherous, but in such a confined space you _will _see the piss-thrower again at some point so they probably won’t risk it.
And you’re pretty much guaranteed sunshine throughout, there’s a proper bar instead of benches in a tent, there’s a swimming pool, you don’t have to sleep in a tent, there’s palm trees AND THERE’S A LOT OF HEAVY METAL. This year’s Motorboat line-up included Anthrax, Zakk Wylde, Testament, Down, High On Fire, Kill Devil Hill, Wilson, Fireball Ministry and (of course) Motorhead.
All positives if you ask us. Just look at Motorhead’s setlist from the final day!
- Damage Case 2. Stay Clean 3. No Class 4. Metropolis 5. Over the Top 6. Guitar Solo 7. The Chase Is Better Than the Catch 8. Rock It 9. Lost Woman Blues 10. Doctor Rock (including Drum Solo) 11. Rosalie (Bob Seger cover) 12. Just ‘Cos You Got the Power 13. Going to Brazil 14. Killed by Death 15. Ace of Spades 16. Encore: 17. Overkill Check out part one of our Motorboat gallery and read up on our very own Scott Rowley’s experience of the whole thing.