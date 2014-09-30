GALLERY: Motorhead's Motorboat Part One

Last week (22-26 September) Motörhead's Motörboat cruise turned up the volume and set sail from Miami to Cozumel with the likes of Anthrax, Testament, Down and Zakk Wylde in tow. Not to mention Motörhead and loads of sunburnt metalheads.

You’ve got to admit it looks like the best holiday on Earth. Stay tuned for the second part of the gallery tomorrow featuring loads from the Metal Allegiance (featuring members of Kill Devil Hill, Megadeth, Anthrax, Down and more).