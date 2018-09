GALLERY: Mayhem Fest, San Bernardino

Last Saturday was the first date of Mayhem Fest in the States and we went along to check out all the action from Avenged Sevenfold, Asking Alexandria, Korn, Body Count, King 810, Upon A Burning Body, Cannibal Corpse and more!

Image 1 of 39 Image 2 of 39 Image 3 of 39 Image 4 of 39 Image 5 of 39 Image 6 of 39 Image 7 of 39 Image 8 of 39 Image 9 of 39 Image 10 of 39 Image 11 of 39 Image 12 of 39 Image 13 of 39 Image 14 of 39 Image 15 of 39 Image 16 of 39 Image 17 of 39 Image 18 of 39 Image 19 of 39 Image 20 of 39 Image 21 of 39 Image 22 of 39 Image 23 of 39 Image 24 of 39 Image 25 of 39 Image 26 of 39 Image 27 of 39 Image 28 of 39 Image 29 of 39 Image 30 of 39 Image 31 of 39 Image 32 of 39 Image 33 of 39 Image 34 of 39 Image 35 of 39 Image 36 of 39 Image 37 of 39 Image 38 of 39 Image 39 of 39

Check out more from Stephanie Cabral here.