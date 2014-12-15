Gallery: FOB, Linkin Park and more, Live in Oakland

Fall Out Boy, Linkin Park, Rise Against and Cage The Elephant were just some of the bands who appeared at the Not So Silent Night festival at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California this weekend.

The festival – hosted by San Francisco radio station Live 105 – featured a wealth of rock, punk and alternative bands, including Imagine Dragons, Interpol and Future Islands.

On December 12, Fall Out Boy, who are set to unleash their new album American Beauty/American Psycho next month, played a career-spanning set which included their singles The Phoenix, Thnks Fr Th Mmrs and as well as more recent releases Centuries and Immortals, from the Big Hero 6 soundtrack.

Linkin Park, who recently completed a Europe-wide arena tour with special guests Of Mice & Men, were on hand with a lengthy set which took in tracks from their latest album, The Hunting Party, as well as Numb, In The End and Until It’s Gone.

Rise Against opened their performance with Ready To Fall, a track taken from their 2006 release, The Sufferer & The Witness. Their six-song set also featured I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore from their latest album, The Black Market, released earlier this year. The Chicago punks were announced as one of the latest 19 bands to appear at next year’s Download festival on Sunday.

The following evening, Kentucky sextet Cage The Elephant’s took to the stage with an 11-song set which leaned heavily on their 2013 album, Melophobia. Not surprising, really, as the release was recently nominated for a Grammy in the Best Alternative Music Album category. They’ll have to wait to see if they’ll get something nice and shiny for their mantelpiece, though. The 57th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony doesn’t take place until February 8.

Check out the gallery of shots from the weekend below.