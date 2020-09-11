Could Disturbed’s new Sting cover be even bigger than The Sound Of Silence?

Disturbed have something of a Midas touch when it comes to choosing songs to cover. David Draiman’s band scored a huge success in 2015 with their orchestral take on Simon And Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence, and have previously struck gold with covers of Tears For Fears’ Shout and Genesis classic Land Of Confusion. But could their sensitive reading of Sting’s 1993 hit If I Ever Lose My Faith In You become their biggest hit ever?

“We have loved this song for a long time, and even though it was released in 1993, it seems strangely applicable to today's world,” the Chicago band say. “The song is about losing faith, and might initially sound pessimistic, but it’s about the importance and power of personal relationships, and how they can save you and provide solace in an increasingly confusing world.”

Disturbed recently revealed their rescheduled dates for a North American tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Sickness. The band have moved the shows to 2021 and they’ll be joined on the road by Staind and Bad Wolves.