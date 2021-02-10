Get a limited edition Epica gift bundle only with Metal Hammer

2021 is looking like Epica’s year. The Dutch band are set to release their eighth studio album, Omega, on February 26 - and it promises to be massive on every level.

To celebrate, we’ve teamed up with the band for a limited edition version of the latest issue of Metal Hammer.

This special edition of the magazine features an exclusive Epica cover and a lyric sheet signed by singer Simone Simons. It’s limited to just 200 copies worldwide – and you can’t get your hands on it anywhere else.

The issue also features a brand new interview with Simone and guitarist Mark Jansen, in which they reveal how they overcame personal and professional turbulence to make Omega.

The limited edition Epica Metal Hammer cover and signed lyric sheet is only available here.

