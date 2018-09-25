Epic Greek black metallers Lucifer's Child unveil an infernal new video

With so much by-rote black metal around, and so much infernal fire quenched by rigid, imagination-free adherence to orthodoxy, the brightest beacons on the Hadean landscape are being lit by no-holds barred, anthemic entities such as Athens four-piece Lucifer’s Child.

Mammoth-sounding, bug-eyed in their fealty to the dark lords below, and imperious in their fist-raising, diabolically catchy way with a bludgeoning riff, the band – featuring Rotting Christ guitarist George Emmanuel in their ranks alongside members of Chaostar, Karma Violens and Nightfall – are due to unleash their second album, The Order, on Agonia Records on November 9, and if the likes of Behemoth and the aforementioned Rotting Christ get your goat, this chest-bursting collection of rampant odes to the spirit of rebellion and the bringing of unbidden light is going hit you like a shot of adrenaline laced with daemon blood.

Gird your loins, because we have an exclusive preview in the rabble-rousing form of a video for The Order’s unforgettable title track, featuring flames, blood, the band playing out their skins and frontman Marios Dupont looking like he’s on track to complete a challenge to eat 10,000 souls within the track’s five-minute running time.

So without further ado, light a torch, pledge allegiance to Satan like you really, really mean it, and surrender to the momentous might of The Order right here!

