Dreaming with the Von Hertzen Brothers

The Von Hertzen Brothers are featured in issue 210 of Classic Rock, so we despatched our cameras to the Finnish Embassy in London’s fashionable Belgravia district to catch them performing unplugged.

The band performed a stripped back version of Dreams, from new album New Day Rising. “We had in mind Tom Waits, Jellyfish, and Seaside Rendezvous by Queen,” says Mikko von Hertzen. “We wanted to paint a light canvas, where you come out of a tunnel and go ‘Wow! What a landscape! It’s beautiful!’”

Mikko recently sat down with TeamRock to reveal his ultimate playlist, while the band have been confirmed for this year’s Download Festival.

Von hertzen brothers: coming in from the cold