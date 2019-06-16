Trending

Download 2019: Patchwatch Photo Gallery

By () Louder  

Despite the god-awful weather, plenty of "Drownload" goers are still repping their favourite bands amongst the sea of anoraks

null
(Image: © Derek Bremner)

Denim or leather, the battle jacket is a truly unique metalhead tradition that dates back to the middle ages. Whether yours is covered in patches or a band-orientated painting of your own design, no two are exactly the same. Rep your favourite bands, don your armour and get set for battling the crowd. 

Previous Patchwatches:

We scouted the muddy fields of this year's Download Festival to find our favourite patchwork jackets – and some truly are a piece of art! 

Image 1 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 2 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 3 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 4 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 5 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 6 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 7 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 8 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 9 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 10 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 11 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 12 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 13 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 14 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 15 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 16 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 17 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 18 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
Image 19 of 19

(Image: © Derek Bremner)
See more Louder features