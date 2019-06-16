Download 2019: Patchwatch Photo Gallery

Denim or leather, the battle jacket is a truly unique metalhead tradition that dates back to the middle ages. Whether yours is covered in patches or a band-orientated painting of your own design, no two are exactly the same. Rep your favourite bands, don your armour and get set for battling the crowd.
We scouted the muddy fields of this year's Download Festival to find our favourite patchwork jackets – and some truly are a piece of art!
