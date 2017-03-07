Decapitated have a new album and they're determined it'll make them huge

Two and a half years since Blood Mantra battered our eardrums into oblivion, Polish death metal heavyweights Decapitated have just put the finishing touches to their as-yet- untitled seventh studio album, due out in July via Nuclear Blast.

“It’s been way too long!” admits guitarist Waclaw ‘Vogg’ Kieltyka. “We’ve been in the studio since November, and it feels awesome to be back with refreshed focus, new objectives and a killer record!” Recorded across a couple of locations in their homeland and mixed by Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Behemoth, Meshuggah), the album promises to continue carrying Decapitated’s punishing but expansive death metal assault into metal’s big leagues.

“This album sounds very organic and raw,” muses Vogg. “Every song is different. The opener is technical, the next song is a mix of rock and metal with a focus on riffs and big melodies, there are catchy choruses, something progressive and real death metal. There is always something new to discover.”

Decapitated have been honing their craft, both onstage and in the studio

As Vogg notes, Decapitated fully intend to climb the ladder, with recent experiences touring with some of our scene’s biggest names aiding them in honing their craft.

“We went from playing toilet venues to playing with Lamb Of God, Meshuggah, At The Gates, Children Of Bodom and Behemoth. We watched them every night, saw how they operated and conducted themselves, how they performed. We learned a lot. We wanted to present Decapitated on these bigger stages with the view to be headlining them in the future!”

And they already have a battle plan. “For us, it’s about developing that show and improving to give our fans the same experience and release it does us,” says Vogg. “I can’t wait to play these new songs live and see people’s reaction!”

