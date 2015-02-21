Danko Jones release Classic Rock sampler

Issue 208 of Classic Rock comes adorned with two free CDs. One is a ‘best of’ sampler from Canadian trio Danko Jones, and in the week that the band’s new album Fire Music hits the stores, frontman Danko talks us through three of those tracks.

One of the tracks on the sampler CD is new single Do You Wanna Rock. “It’s pretty dancey,” says Danko. “It showcases the rockin’, good time rock’n’roll side of this band. There’s a lot of doom and gloom with us, so this is the lighter side.”

Sampler track listing:

Do You Wanna Rock Lovercall Play The Blues Forget My Name First Date Code Of The Road Full Of Regret Baby Hates Me Had Enough Gonna Be a Fight Tonight Invisible Cadillac

Fire Music is out now, and can be ordered from the band’s website. The band play at London’s Oslo venue on March 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Danko Jones released a video for Gonna Be A Fight Tonight in November, and the song was later chosen as an anthem for the WWE Royal Rumble in Philadelphia. A video for Do You Wanna Rock was released earlier this month.