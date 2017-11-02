Code Orange have remixed two Alt-J songs

Pittsburgh brutalists Code Orange have remixed two songs by experimental indie pop trio Alt-J. Yep. That’s what we thought.

If you know anything about Code Orange, you know that they do things only on their terms, not giving one solitary shit about anything else. They’re artists through and through, so really we shouldn’t be surprised they’ve thrown something out of leftfield with the Mercury award-winning Alt-J.

Speaking about the remixes, Alt-J say “It’s not often we get to collaborate with heavy artists so having Code Orange step up and give us two amazing remixes is a real treat.”

Code Orange’s vocalist/guitarist Shade, who remixed the tracks, had this to say.

“I wanted to dismantle the songs entirely and completely rebuild them as if they had come from a different world, and that’s what I did. See the world with Code Orange vision.

“No boxes, no boundaries, no fear.”

Is this the first of many Code Orange remixes? What other songs would you want to see them reimagine?

