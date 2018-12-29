Classic Rock's 50 Best Albums Of 2018

As 2018 began to trail off into a forlorn jumble of last-minute Christmas shopping and office parties where people really should have learned to behave better by now, we polled our staff and writers to discover their favourite albums of the last 12 months.

We tallied up the results, put them into a vast spreadsheet, performed a few calculations, and Hey! Presto! Clutch were voted our number one album of 2018. We announced this before Christmas, and are now delighted to reveal the rest of this regally festive 50.

Of course, we're not claiming this list is definitive. Clutch might have drawn more than 4000 delirious punters to London's Brixton Academy a couple of weeks ago, but there were another 66 million members of the UK population not in attendance, so we're well aware that other points of view are available. Even the biggest bands are a minority sport.

But it is our list. It's a list that includes old stagers like Uriah Heep and David Crosby, thrusting young bucks like The Struts and Greta Van Fleet, and impossible-to-pigeonhole rogues like blues-funk-sex-rock pioneer Fantastic Negrito.

We've also put together a playlist featuring a killer track from each of the albums. And you know what? It's vivid proof that as long as the "rock is dead" naysayers continue to bleat, rock bands will continue to defy them, and make music that makes the head thrill and the heart bound.

Thanks, 2018.

50. Vega: Only Human

49. Tax The Heat: Change Your Position

48. Monster Truck: True Rockers

47. Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons: The Age Of Absurdity

46. Black Stone Cherry: Family Tree

45. Vōdūn: Ascend

44. Corrosion Of Conformity: No Cross No Crown

43. Turbowolf: The Free Life

42. Uriah Heep: Living The Dream

41. Brothers Osborne: Port Saint Joe

40. Reef: Revelation

39. Ace Frehley: Spaceman

38. Howlin Rain: The Alligator Bride

37. Massive Wagons: Full Nelson

36. The Record Company: All Of This Life

35. David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band: Here If You Listen

34. Manic Street Preachers: Resistance Is Futile

33. Blackberry Smoke: Find A Light

32. Andrew W.K.: You’re Not Alone

31. Ash: Islands

30. Joe Bonamassa: Redemption

29. FM: Atomic Generation

28. DeWolff: Thrust

27. A Perfect Circle: Eat The Elephant

26. Ginger Wildheart: Ghost In The Tanglewood

25. Nine Inch Nails: Bad Witch

24. Nashville Pussy: Pleased To Eat You

23. Myles Kennedy: Year Of the Tiger

22. Walking Papers: WP2

21. Monster Magnet: Mindfucker

20. Low Cut Connie: Dirty Pictures (Part 2)

19. Orange Goblin: The Wolf Bites Back

18. The Sheepdogs: Changing Colours

17. The Damned: Evil Spirits

16. Saxon: Thunderbolt

15. The Temperance Movement: A Deeper Cut

14. Greta Van Fleet: Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

13. Billy F. Gibbons: The Big Bad Blues

12. Stone Temple Pilots: S.T.P

11. Steve Perry: Traces

10. Idles: Joy As An Act Of Resistance

9. Alice In Chains: Rainier Fog

8. Fantastic Negrito: Please Don't Be Dead

7. The Magpie Salute: High Water

6. Slash feat Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators: Living The Dream

5. Halestorm: Vicious

4. Judas Priest: Firepower

3. Ghost: Prequelle

2. The Struts: Young And Dangerous

1. Clutch: Book of Bad Decisions