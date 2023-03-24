Check out some cool new music with Prog's Tracks Of The Week

It's Tracks Of The Week time. Six new and diverse pieces of progressive music for you to enjoy.

But before that, big congratulations to French modern prog quartet Sunbeam Overdrive, who's Out Of Plato's Cave romped home last week ahead of US prog quartet Ascher and UK folky proggers Toadstone in third place.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

We'll be bringing you Prog's Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

Ne Obliviscaris - Misericorde I - As The Flesh Falls

There's no denying that with their new album Exul, Australian prog metal sextet Ne Obliviscaris have really pushed the boat out. It's certainly the band's most accessible release, mixing their traditional extreme approach but with far more melodic passages and clean vocals to offset the heavy, and it's undeniably prog at it's core. Misericorde I - As The Flesh Falls is as epic sounding as its title is, and boasts a stunning violin solo from Tim Charles. Not your average prog band then!

Covet - lovespell

lovespell (no capitals!) is the latest track to be taken from US math rock trio Covet's latest album catharsis, which will be released through Triple Crown records. The album sees guitarist Yvette Young joined by new bassist Jessica Burdeaux and drummer Brandon Dove. “This one is the album closer," says Young. "The closest feeling I get to falling in love is when I write and play music, and this song is a tribute to that feeling of being totally smitten by the joy of creating and feeling things deeply. It was important to me to leave everyone on a high note (in this case, a saxophone solo provided by the amazing Alex Rose from Minus the Bear)."

Ring Of Gyges - Parasite

If your take on Icelandic music is glacial, haunting post-rock of the likes of Sigur Ros, then Ring Of Gyges are about to change all that. The quintet will release their latest album Metamorphosis through ViciSolum Productions in May, from which comes Parasite and its visually enticing video. "We spent a very cold couple of days out in the breathtaking landscapes and adorable little villages of South-Western Iceland with our fantastic director Gaui and a fantastic cast of actors, creating the video for our latest single Parasite," says the band. "Fun fact: one of the scenes is filmed inside the home of the local sheriff in Guðjóns hometown."

Synapse - La Bikina

French prog quartet certainly like to mix things up. La Bikina is a cover of Luis Miguel's massive Latina hit from 2000, given a good proggy makeover and described by the band as "when Mariachi meets prog!". The quartet released their debut EP Impulse in 2019 and followed it with their first full-length album, Singularities, in 2021. La Bikina is taken from their brand new covers EP After Echoes, which also features the quartet's take on the likes of a-ha's Take On Me and I'll Be There For You.

Stellar Circuits - Witch House

Stellar Circuits are a North Carolina prog metal band who have just signed to Nuclear Blast Records, also home to Enslaved, Nightwish, Cellar Darling and more. Witch House is the quartet's first single from upcoming second album Sight To Sound, accompanied by a suitably eerie video that echoes the folk horror movie The Witch, funnily enough. Bassist Jesse Olsen describes the song as a blending of the “rhythmic foundation with a grittiness and rawness that’s always pulled me in, starting from the very beginning. It’s hypnotic and keeps you wanting more.” Sight To Sound will be released in June.

Edenya - I Hope

Edenya are a French duo who mix progressive music with elements of folk, ambient and even metal and who released their latest album, Another Place, was released at the beginning of this year and from which the melodic, folk-inflected I Hope is taken. The band are Clélia Lenoble, on lead and backing vocals and Marco, on guitars, keyboards, piano and all programming. The pair formed the band in 2010 and released their self-titled debut album in 2017 and a second, Silence, followed in 2020.