Can you guess the metal song from these emojis?

Unless you’re still rocking a Nokia 3310 like a badass from 2001, you’ll no doubt have emojis on your snazzy smartphone. You can’t be arsed to type full sentences so you just send your mum a smiley face every now and then to let her know you’re not dead. Easy. But what else can these yellow faces and poos with eyes be used for? Well we’ve created ten songs using only this artform to test your cryptic skills. The answers are at the bottom – good luck!

ANSWERS BELOW