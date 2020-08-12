Bully have just released the song of the summer that never was

Bully have just released Prism, the fourth single taken from upcoming album Sugaregg.

Bully – AKA songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Alicia Bognanno – have established themselves as one of alt-rock's most interesting new voices since they started making music in 2013, and the songs released from Sugaregg so far show why: grungy guitars thick with fuzz, catchy hooks and pop-drenched harmonies.

We've all written a lot about music being prescient and "of our times" recently, but Prism, released during the hottest summer we've all been stuck inside for, has got to be up there. Sunny and sad, anxious and introspective but forward-looking, it truly is the soundtrack for the summer that never quite happened.

“There was change that needed to happen and it happened on this record," Bognanno says of Sugaregg. "Derailing my ego and insecurities allowed me to give these songs the attention they deserved.”

Check out the video to Prism below. Sugaregg is released via Sub Pop on August 21 and is available for pre-order now.

Photo by Angelina Castillo. Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0)