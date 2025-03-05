"Michael, come out and sing one with me please." Watch American icons Bruce Springsteen and Michael Stipe collaborate on a cover of Patti Smith's Because The Night and perform R.E.M. deep cut Bad Day together back in 2004

By
published

The all-star Vote For Change tour might not have made much impact upon the result of the 2004 US presidential election, but it did throw up some heavyweight collaborations

Stipe and Springsteen, onstage together in 2004
(Image credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

In October 2004, some of the biggest names in music - Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M., Pearl Jam, Neil Young, John Fogerty, Dixie Chicks, John Mellencamp and the Dave Matthews Band among them - came together for a unique undertaking, a tour designed to encourage American citizens in to register and vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The Vote For Change tour was deliberately routed across eight 'swing' states - Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - in the hope that new and first-time voters could have the opportunity to help decide whether incumbent Republican President George W. Bush or his Democratic Party opponent Senator Johny Kerry would be elected on November 2, 2004.

"What is the only institution more powerful than the United States government - one that can move things in a different direction?" Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder asked in Rolling Stone magazine. "It's the American people. It's the voters. That's what I feel most strongly about: encouraging people who don't normally vote to understand their responsibility."

Vedder was among a number of vocalists on the tour who urged voters to get behind Massachusetts Senator Kerry on election day, but ultimately George W. Bush was returned to the Oval Office, capturing 50.7% of the votes cast, and claiming 286 electoral votes compared to Kerry's 251 votes. It was subsequently reported that each of the swing states voted in a manner consistent with pre-election (and pre-tour) polls - four for Bush, and four for Kerry - so exactly how much impact the Vote For Change concerts had upon the outcome is difficult to ascertain.

However, if nothing else, the tour did throw up some historic onstage collaborations, not least when uniting Bruce Springsteen and Michael Stipe/R.E.M.

On October 2, at the end of R.E.M.'s set at the Gund Arena, in Cleveland, Ohio, Springsteen joined the Athens, Georgia quartet onstage to play two songs, Automatic For The People-era single Man On The Moon, and deep cut Bad Day, originally recorded for 1986's Lifes Rich Pageant, but unreleased until 2003, when it was released as the lead single from the band's second compilation collection In Time: The Best of R.E.M. 1988–2003.

You can watch that performance below: Springsteen also performed the song with R.E.M. on October 3 at the Cobo Arena in Detroit, and two days later at the Xcel Energy Center, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Throughout the tour, members of R.E.M. also joined Bruce Springsteen onstage nightly, with Michael Stipe singing Because The Night, originally written by Springsteen and recorded by Patti Smith, and Peter Buck and Mike Mills sitting in on Born To Run.

"One of the thrills we had on this tour, was getting the chance to do a week of shows with R.E.M." Springsteen told the 16,000+ crowd attending the tour's penultimate night, at the MCI Center in the nation's capital, Washington, DC. "We had a great time. Michael, come out and sing one with me please."

Watch Stipe fronting the E Street Band for Because The Night below:

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about louder
Bobby Liebling looking like a muppet, next to a Bobby Liebling puppet

Someone’s made a wide-eyed Bobby Liebling puppet amidst all the Pentagram memes and I desperately want to buy it
Pink Floyd

Stunning new 4K trailer for Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII revealed
Bobby Liebling looking like a muppet, next to a Bobby Liebling puppet

Someone’s made a wide-eyed Bobby Liebling puppet amidst all the Pentagram memes and I desperately want to buy it
See more latest
Most Popular
Bob Mould on the cover of Louder
"Life is short and we need to try to enjoy it, and protect the people and the things that we love. The time to protest will come again.” Punk rock icon Bob Mould is back with an album to get you through another American Crisis
Spiritbox press pic 2025
"I was emotionally moved watching Megan Thee Stallion interact with her fans." From surprise collabs with rap superstars to playing with Bring Me The Horizon and explosive new album Tsunami Sea, inside Spiritbox's incredible year
Parkway Drive Vice Grip video
"You can hear everything from Metallica to Nick Cave and Tom Waits." With Vice Grip, Parkway Drive went from metalcore stars to future festival headliners - and jumped out of a plane
Knocked Loose at the Grammys
"The second we got the offer for Jimmy Kimmel I said, 'I'm gonna pig squeal on national television!'" Knocked Loose singer Bryan Garris on the Grammys, THAT performance with Poppy and conquering a phobia to bring heavy music to the mainstream
Tobias Forge (as Papa Emeritus III) singing with Ghost in 2017
I’m a Ghost fanatic, and these great songs by similar-sounding artists will stop me going mad during the wait for their new album
Graham Gouldman posing for a photograph in 2025
“A 10cc reunion? It’s a hard no to that, I’m afraid”: Why Graham Gouldman is one of Britain’s greatest songwriters – even if people don’t know it
Black Sabbath in 1989
The best Black Sabbath songs that don’t feature Ozzy Osbourne or Ronnie James Dio
Peter Sinfield
“I don’t think he ever got over being fired from King Crimson… but he went on to bigger, more financially successful things”: Peter Sinfield, the prog poet who gave voices to ELP, Roxy Music and many others
Thin Lizzy in 1973
"The only way I could approach this was making it up as I went along": Eric Bell on the controversial recording of Thin Lizzy's "new" album The Acoustic Sessions
Clannad in the 1980s
“We always wanted to celebrate this album, and to end our live shows at an iconic venue is the perfect way to finish”: After an epic-length search for lost tapes, Clannad passed into Legend alongside Robin Hood