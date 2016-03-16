Breaking down Bring Me The Horizon's new video

Bring Me The Horizon just released the gratuitously gory video for Follow You and our senses still haven’t recovered.

Created by frontman Oli Sykes and director Frank Borin (who has worked with massive pop groups like 5 Seconds Of Summer and The Vamps), Follow You begins with the somewhat confrontational slogan “Love is blind, deaf and fucking dumb” before a montage of riots and astroids rocketing to Earth. And the video is only getting started…

0:40 Here we find our unnamed protagonist – let’s call him Rob – just chilling on a nice, comfy sofa. Get your bloody shoes off the cream fabric, Rob, you absolute hooligan! Don’t just lie there listening to music on your massive headphones when you could go outside and do something productive. Also, why is your nan holding a gun?

0:56 Well that escalated quickly. Rob, shouldn’t you be keeping an eye on this dog of yours? He’s eating your grandad’s face! Look! There’s a gaping hole in your old man’s face where his nose used to be and all you want to do is lie around getting sofas dirty. Where are your priorities, Rob?!

1:07 Was this your handiwork, Rob? Not only did you dirty-up the sofa and lie idly by as your pappy was having his eyeballs gnawed to pieces by your dog, but you covered your nan’s freshly cleaned doors in blood to write something you could have just said out loud. Who is that message for, Rob? Two people live in that house and you’re one of them. Idiot.

1:13 We’re guessing Rob’s nan wasn’t happy about the graffiti and gave him a black eye.

1:17 JESUS FUCKING CHRIST HIS DOG HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE FACE

1:19 Rob, this man just shot your dog in the head and you’re walking past him with a grin on your face. Your pet, your best friend, has just had his head caved in by a post man with a shotgun and you’re not even reacting. You’re as bad as he is.

1:27 That’s right, try and forget about the dog-murder of eight seconds ago and go for a lovely stroll amongst the gunfire and carjackings.

1:33 Somehow a businessman being shot in the eye isn’t as shocking as a dog being shot in the head. That’s 2016 for you.

1:48 Yeah, you just keep walking mate. Don’t mind the killings or the police being held at gunpoint, you just walk nonchalantly by. I bet you ignore people selling the Big Issue too, don’t you? Heartless.

1:58 Awwww. See, there is some love amongst all the violence.

2:02 Oh. Of course.

2:08 It turns out that dog killings, hostage takings and general murdery things aren’t enough for Rob’s neighbourhood – they need zombies too!

2:12 Luckily, Rob is part of the local Neighbourhood Watch and zombies aren’t welcome here. Dog killers on the other hand…

2:18 Here we see a reenactment of the bonus level from Street Fighter 2.

2:36 And as usual someone had to take it too far and pour petrol over the car. Rob doesn’t give a shit, though. He’s too busy listening to his giant headphones and walking away from the explosion like he’s in a Channel 5 remake of Die Hard.

2:43 For reasons that aren’t apparent and never actually explained, a plane crashes in the street. Whatever. Move on. Rob’s got more important things to worry about.

3:11 Okay, this looting has gone too far – SOMEONE HAS STOLEN THE SUN! Oh, no, wait… it’s just an eclipse, which delights Rob no end. After witnessing such horrors on his street, the only thing that excites him these days is the concept of nighttime.

3:18 Seriously, how has nobody killed Rob yet?

3:33 It wouldn’t be a Friday night without some guy in a hazmat suit being sick in the street. Rob, obviously, not helping with the situation because he has no feelings.

3:40 Oh come on, this is getting out of hand. The guy who was just chucking his guts onto the street is now being mauled by a clown. Is this a metaphor for something serious or does Rob just live in between a nuclear reactor and a circus?

3:58 Finally the star of our show tries to lighten the mood with a quick dance. Unfortunately the ballerina doesn’t exactly look overjoyed by this prospect – he was probably standing on her toes like the emotionless, uncoordinated shell he is.

4:36 Hello? Earth to Rob! Your girlfriend is a dead person! You are literally in a relationship with a corpse! Regardless of what Tim Burton film you watch, this isn’t cool. It’s probably illegal, Rob. Mind you, you just watched loads of police get blown to bits so why should you care? You just go round laughing at dead dogs and blowing up cars while getting off with a dead woman. You are sick, Rob. Get help.

Watch the full video for yourself.