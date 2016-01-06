Black/thrash savages Deströyer 666 unleash an incendiary new track

As the past week and a half has reaffirmed, the spirit of metal is a revved up, unruly beast that only diverts from taking the route one approach to rabid, face-macing nirvana when it’s swerving to knock the bystanders into the dirt.

Originally hailing from exhaust-polluted outlands of Australia’s ‘war metal’ scene, these days more spiritually aligned with the likes of Watain, Bölzer and The Devil’s Blood, the now London-based Deströyer 666 come across as the aggro enforcers for a world where bullet belts, black leather and ripped vests are still sacred accoutrements that aren’t to be taken lightly.

Fronted by the uncompromising figure of KK Warslut, D666’s grit-encrusted cauldron of Teutonic-style thrash, classic first-wave black metal and fuck-you attitude carries a genuine and potent air of danger that casts a harsh light on all pretenders, and they’re about to release another salvo in the fearsome form of Wildfire, due to be unleashed from the saltmines of Season Of Mist on February 26.

Featuring monstrous missives such as Die You Fucking Pig and Hounds At Ya Back, Wildfire’s basic setting is full-on attack mode and we are proud to host an opening shot, Live And Burn – a livid metal anthem that sounds like some baddass backwoods clan wrapping you in razorwire and chucking you down a ravine as lead breaks burn across the valleys below. Raise a bottle of bourbon, smash it across the face of the person nearest to you and give yourself to the atavistic might of Deströyer 666 right here!

