The best metal albums of 2022 so far

Two years of lockdowns and all we've got to show for it is one of the most creatively fertile periods in metal for decades. We're being glib, of course, but after the sheer brilliance fans have soaked up across 2020 and 2021, we might have been concerned that by 2022 the well would run dry and all the big albums for the foreseeable were already with us.

But then we went and tried to offer a look at the year ahead and got completely bodied by the sheer amount still to come over the next six months: Ghost. Slash. Ozzy Osbourne. Slipknot. Machine Head. Granted, some of these haven't got a confirmed release date as of yet, but the point stands that 2022 is off to a stellar start. With that in mind, the albums in the list below representing some of the finest things to have emerged from metal this year... so far.

Amorphis - Halo

14 albums in and Halo proves Amorphis have lost none of their mastery over majestic melodeath-meets-prog-metal. Loaded with enticing hooks and sweeping lead guitars, Hammer reviewer Adam Rees noted that Halo's "increased focus on recognisable structures and unashamedly enticing hooks results in a host of anthems that the Finns’ diehard admirers will take enormous delight in."

Bloodywood - Rakshak

Mixing elements of nu metal, rap metal and traditional Indian folk, Bloodywood's debut Rakshak is testament to the vision of a band who have earned millions of followers worldwide and played sold-out international tours. As noted by Hammer reviewer Elliott Leaver, "If this is what Bloodywood can achieve on their own, imagine where they could go with a label behind them. Surely that’s only a matter of time."

Confess - Revenge At All Costs

Imprisoned after the release of their second album and ultimately forced to flee to Norway, Iranian metal band Confess poured their hellish experiences into a triumphant third album that gave them a new lease of life. "Confess sound fucking pissed off. Revenge At All Costs is a groove/thrash attack that adds a lethal venom to Confess’s bite," wrote Matt Mills. "Inevitably, Revenge At All Cost’s traumatic backstory will make it a hotly discussed pillar of 2022 metal, but its power and quietly inventive songwriting deserve just as much attention."

Cult Of Luna - The Long Road North

For almost 25 years, Cult Of Luna have paved their own path towards post-metal perfection, growing ever more ambitious with each new release. The Long Road North builds upon past motifs whilst exploring tantalising new possibilities for the band's sound. In his Hammer review, Alex Deller proposed that "this willingness to explore and experiment ensures The Long Road North is both cerebral and exhilaratingly heavy, and should leave us all hoping that the band’s arduous, eventful journey has no end in sight."

Ghost - Impera

Now a bona fide arena headline act, Ghost's Impera sees them indulge their appetite for enormodome anthems with suitably ridiculous flair. Dave Everley was fully on board, writing that "with Impera, Ghost have served up the greatest arena rock album since the invention of the permed mullet/slashed denim jacket combo. The glorious, arms-in-the-air approach of its predecessor is ramped up a hundredfold here. Every chorus is bigger, every backing vocal is stacked to the heavens, every booming drumbeat makes Def Leppard’s Pour Some Sugar On Me sound like a pensioner absent-mindedly tapping on a pile of wet bog paper with an out-of-date sausage roll."

Hammerfall - Hammer Of Dawn

In the late 90s Hammerfall were a lone beacon for European power metal fans to rally around. These days we might have the likes of Powerwolf and Sabaton leading the charge, but Hammer Of Dawn shows the trailblazers are still in triumphant form. "Hammer Of Dawn sounds like the work of a fired-up, united front with a point to prove," wrote Dom Lawson. "Hammerfall’s 12th full-length feels bigger, bolder and more bombastic, and is also blessed with some of the best songs the band have written in years."

Korn - Requiem

Korn went back to basics with album 14, Requiem honing in on the base elements that made them so iconic in the first place. "In a tight, taut, careering and propulsive nine songs over a mere 32 minutes, Korn remind their followers of what they do and how well they do it," writes Stephen Hill. "Creative minds as restless as theirs will surely experiment again in the future but, for now, let’s enjoy Korn being Korn. Because, let’s be honest, no one does it better than they do."

Rolo Tomassi - Where Myth Becomes Memory

Continuing their evolution beyond the outer realms of post-hardcore, metalcore and prog metal, Where Myth Becomes Memory is a showcase for the sheer creative genius of Rolo Tomassi. "While in the early days, Tomassi’s disorientating racket was powered by chaos, stitching together jazz, prog and classical influences with chunky, jagged threads, the fluidity between the various elements of their sound now feels natural and unforced," wrote Dannii Leivers in a glowing 9/10 review. "Where Myth Becomes Memory feels like Rolo Tomassi have finally perfected their sound, but for a band dedicated to perpetual motion, it’s unlikely this spells the end of their progression."

Sabaton - The War To End All Wars

Somewhat unfortunately titled given the times we live in, Sabaton's tenth album The War To End All Wars nonetheless exhibits the flair and bombast fans have come to expect from the Swedes. "Most of these 45 minutes are spent delivering crystal-clear, Maiden-level singalongs and Priest-ready leads," wrote Alec Chillingworth. "But Sabaton have to work twice as hard and twice as much because they’re ‘The Tank Band’, and it’s bollocks. These Swedish nerds are the biggest power metal band on the planet because they’ve put the hours in. They’ve honed their craft and can reliably pump out 10-or-so major-key bangers every few years, always intrinsically linked to their military-themed shtick."

Saxon - Carpe Diem

Saxon remain NWOBHM's staunchest defenders second only perhaps to Iron Maiden. Carpe Diem catches the band on fine form, Dom Lawson describing it as "a textbook Saxon album: great songs, giant choruses, gritty musicianship and absolutely no fucking about." He goes on to reiterate that "naysayers will continue to say nay, but Saxon have survived for more than 40 years because they are, as Carpe Diem proves again, really fucking good at this shit."

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - 4

Slash may have reconnected with Guns N' Roses, but his solo project with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators is still going strong, ten years on from their debut Apocalyptic Love. 4 sees Slash and co. roll out another blast of good times rock'n'roll, recorded live in the studio to really capture the energy of the band. In his Hammer review, Joe Daly described 4 as "an overwhelmingly strong and mature effort that sets the bar high for mainstream rock in 2022."

Venom Prison - Erebos

Venom Prison have long-held status as darlings of the UK underground extreme metal scene, but with their third full-length Erebos, the band took strident steps towards the mainstream. Losing none of their ferocious sonic battery, the band expanded their sound to include more melodic segments and careful, measured applications of destruction, sounding bigger than ever. "Venom Prison maximise the sheer scope of their sound across these 10 tracks." wrote Rich Hobson. "With Erebos, Venom Prison now have fully realised their potential, and there is no plateau too high for them."

Zeal & Ardor - Zeal & Ardor