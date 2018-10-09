Bergen's black/death masters Aeternus stream their new album in full

Having been one of the first venturers along the combined black/death metal path, which they themselves have coined ‘dark metal, veteran Bergen band Aeternus are due to return on October 12 with their eighth full-length, Heathen – and we are proud to offer an early stream of the album in its entirety.

Released on Dark Essence Records, and produced by former Enslaved keyboardist/vocalist Herbrand Larsen, the seven-track Heathen is a no-bullshit, straight-to-the-point, heavy-hitting attack, interspersed with haunting, melodic interludes and all honed by master musicians Ares (vocals, guitars), Eld (bass) and Phobos on drums.

“Heathen is probably our best work so far in many aspects,” says Phobos, “and we’re damn proud of the result. We knew from the day we finished our previous album …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth, that when it was time to write a new album, this would be a difficult task – and one of the reasons it took us four years to finish it. With Heathen we have managed to move the band forward, as well as we have gone back in time to the very first albums and brought back some of the atmospheres from the early days. One thing worth mentioning is Ares’s guitar set-up, which is his signature sound from back in the day. What you will hear is Ares’s composition, arranged and worked out by the band all together, with our former-bassist V’gandr writing the lyrics once again. We're happy to finally present Heathen to you all, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do!”

Put on your grim face, find that sweet spot between your primitive and your forward-thinking sides and raise your fist with the unassailable certainty only mid-paced, melody-scorched extreme metal can offer to Heathen below!

Visit Aeternus's Facebook page here