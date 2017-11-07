Atlanta's occult metallers Cloak stream their debut album in full

Erupting into the underground consciousness last year with their remarkably well-formed self-titled EP, Atlanta, Georgia’s Cloak are finally ready to take their spiritual journey to the next level with the imminent release of their first full-length.

Due to be called forth from the Season Of Mist lair on November 10, To Venomous Depths is a far cry from Cloak’s riff-wielding local peers, looking across the Atlantic to the melody and mysticism-combing denizens of Sweden, the nine tracks fervently seeking illumination and hidden knowledge as mid-paced, blackened riffs are shot through with baleful yet beguiling radiance.

Don’t take our word for it, though, as Cloak are streaming To Venomous Depths in its full, enlightening glory and we are proud to be considered a worthy medium.

“To us, music is art and art is magic,” say the band of their calling. “It is transformative and primal in ways that cannot be simply explained. When we began writing To Venomous Depths, we knew that we were on to something special; something powerful and fervent. The further we dove into the creative process, the further we ventured into the lowest parts of our consciousness and the highest points of our souls so that every last bit of ourselves bled out into our music. Where we ended up is something that cannot be summarised, it can only be felt. We welcome the listener to join us in that feeling in the hopes that it destroys and revives you just as it has done to us.”

Light some candles, call upon the four points of the compass and enter the transformative realm of To Venomous Depths below!

Invoke Cloak’s Facebook page here

And pre-order To Venomous Depths here!