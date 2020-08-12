ArcTanGent festival announces three days of online events

This year’s ArcTanGent festival might be off, but fans of the UK event are in for a treat later this month when ATG TV launches.

Organisers have lined up three days of events on Facebook and Instagram, on August 20-22 where there will be a range of live performances, footage from the ArcTanGent vaults, interviews and more.

ArcTanGent bosses say: “On the Thursday from 3:45pm until 9pm, we’ll have exclusive live performances from Phoxjaw, Sugar Horse, Pijn and more streaming on the ArcTanGent Facebook page. These performances will be genuinely live-streamed shows, performed on the day and at the time of viewing.

“The Friday of ATG TV will see a huge exclusive takeover from Pelagic Records, our favourite label discovery of the last year who release music by some brilliant artists including The Ocean.

“On the Saturday we’ll be bringing you a takeover from the legendary Holy Roar Records with artists such as Car Bomb, Slow Crush and MØL among others, with performances, brand new song premieres and shedloads of other exciting ArcTanGent favourites all weekend long."

A full list of artists taking part can be found below.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Opeth would headline ArcTanGent 2021 after the Swedish outfit had been lined up to top the bill in 2020.

The festival’s James Scarlett said: “They are the biggest band we had booked for 2020, so it felt like a good way to let people know our intentions for next year are equally big, if not bigger!

“A little bit of inside info is that ArcTanGent 2021 will feature loads of the 2020 bands with some amazing extras on top. Watch this space!”

All tickets previously purchased for the 2020 festival will be automatically valid for the 2021 event.

ArcTanGent will return in 2021 on August 19 - 21 at Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin, near Bristol.