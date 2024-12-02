CDs are back! Here are ten essential rock and metal albums you can still get in Amazon's Cyber Monday CD sale before the end of tonight

As an elder Millennial, the triumphant comeback of CDs that many outlets are reporting has been one of the more confusing (yet kinda heartwarming) stories of 2024. Amazon's Cyber Monday CD and vinyl sale features a ton of current and classic LPs available to nab on the cheap in a variety of lovely physical formats, so I thought I'd spend some time picking out a batch of iron-clad classic metal albums that should absolutely be in your collection. You're welcome! And while you're here, don't forget to check out our own Louder Cyber Monday music deals hub, featuring all the deals on music, collectables, merch and tech that you need to know about.

Black Sabbath Heaven And Hell CD: was US$24.98 now US$15.88 at Amazon Ronnie James Dio's addition to the Sabbath fold brought with it a brief second golden age for the band, with his first effort with the British metal heavyweights becoming widely regarded as a classic of the genre No ifs, no buts; this is one of Sabbath's very best.

Linkin Park Meteora CD: was US$13.98 now US$10.10 at Amazon Hybrid Theory is rightly regarded as one of the greatest albums of the nu metal era, but Linkin Park's banger-stacked follow-up was another instant classic, and over twenty years on, this songs still sound as anthemic, powerful and cutting edge as ever.

System Of A Down Hypnotize CD: was US$9.98 now US$7.88 at Amazon System Of A Down's final studio album (so far?) might not be as widely celebrated as most of its predecessors, but it's still packing some world class songs and, in my humble opinion, some of the most stunning Tankian/Malakian vocal harmonies of System's entire run. An underrated gem from a band that never missed.

Gojira From Mars To Sirius CD: was US$15.98 now US$13.58 at Amazon For many, this 2005 offering remains Gojira's greatest moment, and it's easy to see why: it sounds colossal, set a new benchmark for heavy-as-hell, thoughtful 21st century metal and features two hallmark Gojira songs in Flying Whales and The Heaviest Matter In The Universe. Essential listening.

Disturbed The Sickness CD: was US$12.39 now US$10.53 at Amazon Disturbed announced themselves on the world stage with this propulsive, thuggish slab of nu metal. The title track and its iconic monkey noises would make David Draiman one of his era's most recognisable frontmen - and its influence clearly still looms large, with Poppy paying homage on this year's Negative Spaces album.

Motörhead Another Perfect Day 40th Anniversary CD: was US$24.98 now US$17.96 at Amazon A classic Motörhead LP that polished up their trademark sound and gave it a bit of 80s shimmer, this two-disc 40th anniversary edition of Another Perfect Day includes remastered tracks, b-sides, demos and a whole live recording from a show of that era. Lovely stuff.

Machine Head The Blackening CD: was US$14.98 now US$10.53 at Amazon Quite simply one of the greatest heavy metal albums of the 21st century, The Blackening confirmed that Machine Head had fully rediscovered the fire that had made them one of metal's most exciting bands in the first place. Essential listening for anyone who lives their music epic, ferocious, ambitious and heavier than a weightlifting T-rex.

Helloween Walls Of Jericho 2 CD set: was US$16.98 now US$14.43 at Amazon One of the most important bands in the history of German rock music and the lads that helped define power metal as we know it, Helloween's first studio album laid their ambitious bare. Almost forty years on, it sounds as epic and bombastic as ever, and this is a particularly nice little two-disc set to celebrate its power.

Deftones Around The Fur CD: was US$9.98 now US$8.48 at Amazon As nu metal began to blow up, one of its founding bands were already laying their claim as one of the most vital names in the scene, songs like My Own Summer (Shove It) and Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away) rightly being held up as classics of the genre today. Deftones may have become bolder and more expansive with time, but for many, this was them at the peak of their powers.

Fear Factory Mechanize: was US$14.98 now US$8.49 at Amazon The last truly great Fear Factory album, Mechanize saw the pioneering industrial metallers sharpen their sound for a new decade. Sadly, it'd all fall apart multiple times after that, but this is still one of the very best from a band that had a profound effect on contemporary metal.