13 best creature features to watch this Halloween as chosen by Creature!

Birmingham based band Creature are setting off on their UK tour the day after Halloween (good luck with those Halloween hangovers lads!), and with a name that evokes the famous monster (Frankenstein's of course) we thought it'd be fun to get them to pick their very favourite horror movie creatures of all time.

Vocalist and guitarist James Thompson happily obliged and it turns out he has some pretty sweet taste in movies! So, here's his 13 most terrifying horror movie creatures...

1. Alien (1979)

Creature: Facehugger

“It’s disgusting, literally a slimy, fleshy spider/scorpion thing impregnating you through the face! What is not to be terrified about it? Oh yeah, it makes nasty alien Xenomorph babies fly out of your stomach faster than a 3 am kebab.”

2. The Decent (2005)

Creature: Crawler

“Ok, I wasn’t sure whether I was going to dig this film at first. I mean it’s a climbing group going into a cave, doesn’t really leave much scope. Until you realise there are weird, mutant, bat goblins! Although they can’t see shit, they can hear the nearest nervous SBD. Quite terrifying and completely put me off that cave expedition that I was never going to do.”

3. Hellraiser (1987)

Creature: Pinhead

“Pinhead is the leader of the Cenobites who seemingly travels through a portal from hell contained in what is essentially a clever Rubik’s cube. This figure of hell is more than just a talking sewing kit, he’s a sadomasochistic soul eater and his friends are equally fucked up. 'Jesus Wept'.”

4. The Ring (1998/2002)

Creature: Sadako/Samara

“Not technically a creature - but this vengeful ghost from The Ring is monstrous and unquestionably fucking terrifying. The iconic scene of her spidering out of the well towards the camera and then out of the TV is what nightmares are made of. The hair over her face hints at a love for stoner rock or shoegaze, mind.”

5. The Thing (1982)

Creature: The Thing

“Kill it with fire! That is all…”

6. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

Creature: Pale Man

“He may look old, saggy and like he spent a little too long in the bath, but Pale Man has a taste for children and eyes in the wrong places. Kinda like a 1970’s Top of the Pops presenter. Disturbing.”

7. Creepshow (1982)

Creature: Man in a Box ("The Crate")

“Did I hear you say you found a 147-year-old multi-fanged arctic ape creature? Well, in that case, we should store it in a crate under the stairs at the local college... What’s the worst that can happen?”

8. A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

Creature: Freddy Krueger

“One, two, Freddy’s coming for you. A crazed child murderer, once burnt to death by his victims' parents seeks revenge in his favourite Dennis the Menace sweater sporting a glove filled with knives. This one is a classic don’t miss it! You should probably give the third instalment Dream Warriors a miss though, it soon evolves into a red and black stripy turd sandwich”.

9. A Quiet Place (2018)

Creature: Death Angels

“Reminiscent in some ways of the “Clickers” from The Last of Us (which are equally terrifying) these slightly more alien formed creatures are ruthless hunters dependent solely on sound to destroy their human prey. Gotta be said I found this film quite tense in the dark with the sound up. New trousers please!”

10. Predator (1987)

Creature: Predator

"I had to include the Predator in this list! Not only is it one of my favourite films of all time due to its accidental and intended strengths/flaws in scriptwriting, but Predator is still one of the craziest creature concepts in film history.

"Advanced enough that it can turn invisible, nuke an island and take out some of the toughest, roid-filled, gun-toting green berets (who can’t use binoculars correctly?).

"It has badass alien dreadlocks, a laugh like a disgruntled Jeremy Kyle contestant and that crazy jowl thing going on. Hasn’t aged too well but then again, neither have I 'You ugly son of a bitch'."

11. Eraserhead (1977)

Creature: The baby

“Some things in life you wish you could just unsee, unfortunately, I forgot about this while writing this feature. ‘Til next time weird film…”

12. Cujo (1983)

Creature: Cujo

“This rabid 15 stone hound is out for blood and no amount of doggy treats or squeaky toys are going to save you. One for the dog lovers.”

13. Braindead/Dead Alive (1992)

Creature: Mother

“Not only is this movie a wonderful gorefest from start to finish, it has literally the most fucked up mega zombie I think I have ever witnessed in any movie…. Lionel’s horrific mother. Seeing is believing….. It’s just nuts!”

Creature's latest EP Hound is out now and the band kick off their UK tour on November 1 – see below for full tour dates.

Creature UK Tour Dates 2019

Nov 1: Glasgow, The 13th Note

Nov 2: Manchester, Satan's Hollow

Nov 3: London, Old Blue Last

Nov 6: Nottingham, The Chameleon

Nov 7: Bristol, The Gryphon

Nov 8: Cardiff, 10 Feet Tall

Nov 9:- Birmingham, The Flapper (EP Launch)