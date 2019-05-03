Are Creature the UK's answer to Converge?

Birmingham based band, Creature, have just dropped their new single Liquid Gold and it's a treat for fans of the likes of Converge.

The band have toured with Brutus, Conjurer and Guillotine, and you can catch them live in their hometown at the end of the month.

“Liquid Gold is an impassioned vent at the disgusting way consumerism is valued in modern day society" says vocalist and guitarist James Thompson.

“Our day-to-day values are fucked. The general public – whether they are aware of it or not – being forced to feed this grotesque and superficial mindset just to survive. Greed has devalued our drugs industry, lowered the quality of our food industries and cheapened our social values purely through systems that create fear, alienate and wrongly educate the mass populous. Disconnect yourself from this, be real and don’t lose your sense of self - these are the key messages I wanted to convey in the track."

Check it out below.

The bands EP, HEX, drops today and will coincide with an album launch party at Birmingham Victoria on May 31, followed by a one-off support to Ithaca in June. The EP was produced by Steve Sears (Gallows, Rolo Tomassi) and the artwork was created by Luke Preece – who has done bits for Hammer in the past, alongside Metallica and Ghost.