"I need one!": Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred through a fart pedal

Earlier this year, the makers of the Fart Pedal, a device originally launched via Kickstarter in 2021, unleashed a new version of their popular flatulent stompbox.

According to the manufacturers, the new pedal would provide guitarists with "the very latest in musical fart technology," and allow players to rip their favourite solos "using ear-rattling butt blasters."

For those unfamiliar with the Fart Pedal and baffled by the above description, it's pretty straightforward: It's an effects pedal, but instead of adding chorus or distortion or delay to a guitar, it makes the player sound like they're pumping out an array of virulent bottom burps. And Wolfgang Van Halen is delighted.

Recently, the Mammoth mainman was visited by popular YouTuber and guitarist with The Haunted, Ola Englund, who gave him the opportunity to test the device. Van Halen duly obliged, blasting out a series of increasingly fiery toots.

"That's fucking amazing!" says Van Halen, before Englund explains the pedal's 'wet' and 'dry' settings, which allow the guitarist to determine the moisture level of their playing/farts.

"I need one!" says Van Halen. "This is amazing!"

"The original Fart Pedal set the bar high in terms of fart fidelity and creative packaging,” say the manufacturers. "The Number Two promises to break barriers and exceed expectations with twice the knobs, twice the switches, and ten times the splooty blompers. It will be a must-have on any serious guitar player’s pedal board."

Mammoth release their new album The End on October 24, and begin a US tour of the same name a week later. Full dates below.

Wolfgang Van Halen jams with The Fart Pedal! - YouTube Watch On

Mammoth: The End Tour 2025

Oct 31: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Resort, CA

Nov 01: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 04: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Nov 05: Houston House of Blues, TX

Nov 07: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Nov 08: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 09: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 11: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, ND

Nov 12: Boson Citizens House Of Blues, MA

Nov 14: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Nov 15: Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre, PA

Nov 18: Cleveland The Agora, OH

Nov 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Nov 20: Columbus Kemba Live!, OH

Nov 22: Onamia Grand Casino Mille LACS Event Center, MN

Nov 23: Green Bay Epic Event Center, WI

Nov 25: Chesterfield The Factory at The District, MO

Nov 26: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Nov 28: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Nov 29: La Vista The Atro, NE

Dec 02: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Dec 03: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Dec 06: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Dec 07: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

