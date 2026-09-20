Symphonic metal vocalist Amanda Somerville diagnosed with "malignant and aggressive brain tumour"

Symphonic metal star Amanda Somerville has been diagnosed with a "malignant and aggressive brain tumour" her family have revealed.

Somerville is an American singer and vocal coach who made her name working with a string of metal bands including Epica, Avantasia, Kamelot, Trillium, After Forever and others.

Her husband, After Forever guitarist Sander Gommans, says in a statement posted to social media: "I have some very sad news to share.

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"The love of my life, mother of my three daughters and my beautiful wife Amanda Somerville, has a malignant and aggressive brain tumour.

"We’re shocked, devastated and I can’t describe the challenges we’re facing as a family right now. We’re very grateful with the help we’re getting from family and friends.

"Positive thoughts help, prayers help, keeping us in your minds help. Please be there for Amanda and our kids and have us in your minds.

"Amanda gives so much to all of us…love, music, friendship, strength….it’s time to send out hope and power to her."

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Somerville has carved out a name for herself with her powerful vocal abilities both as a guest singer and through fronting acts like Trillium and the Kiske/Somerville project which she formed alongside Helloween's Michael Kiske.

She has also toured with the likes of Ian Gillan and Alice Cooper, while she has also stood in on lead vocals for Epica when Simone Simons took unwell.

Somerville sang on Tobias Sammet's metal opera Avantasia world tours from 2008 to 2016 and was the brains behind progressive metal project Aina which released the album Days of Rising Doom in 2003.