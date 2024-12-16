"Check this out! Amazing!" Gene Simmons would like you to watch this video immediately

To absolutely no one's surprise, Kiss have managed to keep themselves in the news since playing their final show little more than a year ago, whether it's Paul Stanley defending the group's "wholesome" history with female fans, or Gene Simmons continuing to bang on about how he thinks rock is dead.

Of course, the so-called avatar show is in the works, so all the attention is welcome. Only last week Simmons was at it again, telling Adam Carolla that the show would be "a jaw-dropping, never-before-seen thing."

"The experience is gonna be beyond anything you can imagine," the God Of Thunder continued. "Because imagine a caveman goes to IMAX and beholds, experiences a 3D event. They just wouldn't understand. So, the only way I can describe what's gonna happen in the next two years or so… Most of us know what virtual glasses are. And all of a sudden, the room and the world you're in disappears.

"If you look down, the floor that you're standing on is no longer the floor. You could be floating in space or on another planet. So no matter where you look, in back of you, forward, up, down, you're in this alternative universe. Now imagine that experience with sound and heat and all that kind of stuff without glasses."

Sounds good, yeah?

Well, it turns out that Kiss could probably save some money by ditching the tech and turning to their offspring. For Simmons has shared footage of Nick (his son) and Evan (Paul's son) casually performing a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's folk classic The Sound of Silence. The clip, which was originally posted by Nick and Evan, shows all the harmonies being faithfully delivered, leading the casual observer to perhaps wonder if the pair should simply dress up like their dads and continue the Kiss franchise.

"Check this out," advises Gene, perhaps in agreement. "Amazing."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both men are qualified, after all. Stanley Jr. fronts Amber Wild, who supported Kiss on some of those final dates, while Nick Simmons has sung with Bruce Kulick in the studio and with Wolfmother on stage, and is also one half of the mysterious electronic duo Sym Fera.

So that's that settled. You heard it here first. Or second, maybe. To be fair, it's probably been suggested before.