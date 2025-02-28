The sons of Kiss icons Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons have recorded 10 songs together

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, the sons of Kiss legends Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, have recorded 10 songs together. The news arrives two months after Simmons Sr. shared footage of the pair casually performing a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's folk classic The Sound of Silence.

Now it seems the Kiss Kids have taken the relationship further. Sharing pictures that included a laptop with a track called Tail Lights open in Apple's Logic Pro recording software, Evan Stanley wrote, "One song turned into 10 real quick.”

Another post featured Evan and Nick playing an original track with guitarist Jacob Bunton – who's previously worked with Mariah Carey, Steven Tyler, Pop Evil, The Doors, Billy Idol and Mick Mars – and drew praise from Paul Stanley, who simply commented "magic!!!", his enthusiasm confirmed by those bonus exclamation marks.

Stanley Jr. fronts Amber Wild, who supported Kiss on some of those final dates, while Nick Simmons has sung with Bruce Kulick in the studio and with Wolfmother on stage, and is also one half of the mysterious electronic duo Sym Fera.

In related news, Paul Stanley has revealed why no former members of the band were invited to be part of Kiss's final show at Madison Square Garden in 2023.

Speaking with the Talk Is Jericho podcast with wrestler and musician Chris Jericho, Stanley says, “To be somewhat diplomatic, there were people who made unrealistic demands of what they required. And it’s not about that. It wasn’t, for example, a celebration of the beginning of the band. It was a celebration of 50 years of a band, as opposed to a tribute to the start.

“What are we gonna have? Videos up on the screen or draped photos? The fact that we were there, we were there because of everybody who participated – some more than others, but the tribute to everyone is us existing."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Evan Stanley (@itsevanstanley) A photo posted by on