The sons of Kiss icons Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons have recorded 10 songs together

By
( )
published

Meanwhile, Paul Stanley has revealed why Ace Frehley and the other former members of Kiss weren't involved in their final show

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons
Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons (Image credit: Evan Stanley: Unique Nicole/Getty Images | Nick Simmons: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, the sons of Kiss legends Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, have recorded 10 songs together. The news arrives two months after Simmons Sr. shared footage of the pair casually performing a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's folk classic The Sound of Silence.

Now it seems the Kiss Kids have taken the relationship further. Sharing pictures that included a laptop with a track called Tail Lights open in Apple's Logic Pro recording software, Evan Stanley wrote, "One song turned into 10 real quick.”

Another post featured Evan and Nick playing an original track with guitarist Jacob Bunton – who's previously worked with Mariah Carey, Steven Tyler, Pop Evil, The Doors, Billy Idol and Mick Mars – and drew praise from Paul Stanley, who simply commented "magic!!!", his enthusiasm confirmed by those bonus exclamation marks.

Stanley Jr. fronts Amber Wild, who supported Kiss on some of those final dates, while Nick Simmons has sung with Bruce Kulick in the studio and with Wolfmother on stage, and is also one half of the mysterious electronic duo Sym Fera.

In related news, Paul Stanley has revealed why no former members of the band were invited to be part of Kiss's final show at Madison Square Garden in 2023.

Speaking with the Talk Is Jericho podcast with wrestler and musician Chris Jericho, Stanley says, “To be somewhat diplomatic, there were people who made unrealistic demands of what they required. And it’s not about that. It wasn’t, for example, a celebration of the beginning of the band. It was a celebration of 50 years of a band, as opposed to a tribute to the start.

“What are we gonna have? Videos up on the screen or draped photos? The fact that we were there, we were there because of everybody who participated – some more than others, but the tribute to everyone is us existing."

A post shared by Evan Stanley (@itsevanstanley)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Evan Stanley (@itsevanstanley)

A photo posted by on

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about classic rock
DeWolff standing outside the Muscle Shoals town sign

"I started crying. I was completely overwhelmed by how special it was that we were there": How a band of Dutch retro-rockers ended up recording at two legendary recording studios
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and GG Allin

Kurt Cobain's hair and GG Allin’s blood-signed used underwear is going up for auction
Architects in 2024

Architects sound absolutely livid on The Sky, The Earth & All Between - and it's made for one of the best metal albums of 2025 so far
See more latest