One of the most savage screamers in modern metal is unexpectedly showing off his singing voice in the brilliant new, Office-homaging video by UK metalcore heroes, Employed To Serve

UK metalcore favourites Employed To Serve have unleashed an absolute worldie of a new single, the first from newly announced fifth studio album Fallen Star. The single, titled Atonement, continues the ongoing evolution of Woking's finest, merging chunky metal grooves with scraping hardcore riffs and a big, old school heavy metal guitar solo. It also features a surprising cameo from Lorna Shore frontman Will Ramos, who initially arrives on the scene to dish out some of his trademark, gnarled growling vocals before making a shocking about-turn by actually singing the track's super-catchy chorus.

Ramos, widely regarded as one of modern metal's most impressive screamers, has rarely aired the more melodic side of his vocal range, though he did delight fans with a clean take on Sleep Token single Chokehold via Youtube in 2023. So far, he's never brought his singing voice into his day job.

“Atonement takes aim at those who try to lord their power over you. The only way to defeat these people is by rising above their behaviour and pushing forward on your own path,” explains guitarist Sammy Urwin. “We wanted to lead with this single because it is the track that encompasses the ethos of Employed to Serve as a whole. We're strong believers of working hard and not letting life and the negative people in it affect your goals and aspirations.”

The video for Atonement pays tribute to the (inferior but still very good, let's be honest) US version of The Office, having actually been filmed in the sitcom's home of Scranton, PA.

“The studio was a shrine to the show, and Dwight, which was fun to explore in between filming!" says Employed To Serve vocalist Justine Jones. "We wanted to portray someone in power/authority trying to wear down their captive through aggression. I found it very hard to keep a straight face while choking out Sammy; by take fifteen or so I got more into it as the jetlag and hot weather made me feel more unhinged.”

Watch the video for Atonement below. Fallen Star lands on April 25 via Spinefarm. Employed To Serve head out on a UK headline tour this April, with Celestial Sanctuary and Burner in support.

Employed To Serve - Atonement (feat. Will Ramos) - YouTube Watch On

Employed To Serve UK tour 2025

Apr 21 Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

Apr 22 Glasgow The Cat House

Apr 23 Leeds The Key Club

Apr 24 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Apr 25 London 02 Academy Islington