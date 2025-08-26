"We’re not giving up as a band." Roger Daltrey suggests that The Who could still play shows after the conclusion of their farewell tour
The Who may be on their The Song Is Over farewell tour, but that doesn't mean that The Who are over
The Who may be fast approaching the conclusion of their The Song Is Over farewell tour in America, but that doesn't mean that band are almost over, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend suggest.
"We’re not giving up as a band," Frontman Daltrey tells the New York Times. "We might do a couple of residencies. Hopefully, Pete and I won’t stop making music."
When the New York Times journalist pointed out that The Who had announced farewell tour plans as far back as 1982, guitarist Townshend joked, "Are you suggesting we’re swindling the public? The fact is, we are willing to swindle them. That’s what we’ve done our entire life. Why stop?"
It’s in Roger’s hands," he added. "If we don’t extend the tour, would we be in breach of contract? Would we be in swindle-land if we came back?
Townshend and Daltrey announced their North American farewell tour back in May.
"All good things must come to an end," Townshend said at the time. "It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal.
"Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy.
"Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in."
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
