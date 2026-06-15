"If anyone was in any doubt over their standing as one of the best things in modern death metal, such concerns are blown away." Arizona extreme metal ragers Gatecreeper play one of Download 2026's most ferociously fun sets

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"Who has no idea who the fuck we are?" growls Gatecreeper frontman Chase Mason as he glowers over the throng gathered at Download's Dogtooth stage to see the Arizona death metallers cause a little late afternoon chaos. "Well, you're about to find out."

If there was anyone arriving that was still left in any doubt over Gatecreeper's standing as one of the very best things in modern death metal, such concerns are blown away courtesy of one of the weekend's most exciting and relentlessly full-on performances. The boys sound absolutely colossal, Eric Wagner's buzzsaw riffs peeling out with such ferocity you're surprised the tent isn't caving in as Mason sends fans circle pitting in multiple directions.

Melding old school death metal blunt force trauma with sprinklings of hardcore grit, Gatecreeper wear their influences on their longsleeves but channel them into something fresh, 2024's brilliant Dark Superstition adding extra layers of 90s melodeath to bring the five-piece's penchant for a killer hook to the fore.

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It gives standout anthems like the chugging, catchy The Black Curtain that little bit more oomph live, suggesting that should momentum build their way, Gatecreeper could comfortably produce songs that'd fill some big venues. As the swirling havoc builds beneath him, Mason remains a focused master of ceremonies, his no-bullshit energy and stoic charisma bringing to mind late, great Power Trip frontman Riley Gale, another singer who brought hardcore energy to the modern metal scene.

By the time Gatecreeper finish up, crowdsurfers are making their way over the barrier, pits are still spinning and there can be no doubt about it: Gatecreeper rule and just put on one of the best sets this stage has seen all weekend.