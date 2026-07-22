"I've had the time of my life!" Singer Jess Holland parts ways with Solstice

UK proggers Solstice have announced that they are parting ways with singer Jess Holland as she looks to spend more time on her teaching career and her life outside the band. You can watch a video statement from Phillips and Solstice guitarist Andy Glass below.

The band's live dates this Summer and Autumn, culminating in Solstice's annual hometown show at the Stables in Milton Keynes on October 31, and their headline performance at the Prog Before Xmas mini-festival in Glasgow (in aid of Maggie's Cancer Centres) will be Phillips' final performances with the band.

"I've had the time of my life working with Andy and the band over the past seven years," says Holland. "Solstice is like a family to which I feel I will always belong, and the music we've created together, the joy we've had playing to audiences across the country, is an experience full of memories and friendships that I'll always cherish. I feel privileged to have been able to help write this chapter of the Solstice's history with the rest of the band, and whilst it's time for me to move on to the next phase of my life, I know the band will continue to grow under Andy's inspirational leadership, writing and playing. I'm looking forward to the remaining Solstice dates of 2026, celebrating the last seven years with the band and all our incredible supporters, and going out on a high."

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"As the seventh singer of Solstice, Jess’ beautiful voice, warm personality and energy-filled performances have been pivotal in our recent good fortune and a huge inspiration to me personally," adds guitarist Andy Glass. "When I first referred to the creative journey that would become ‘The Sia Trilogy’, little did I know it would come to define an era with three albums full of Jess’ unique vocal, characteristic harmonies and songs that she made her own. We will all miss her hugely, yet, with much love and gratitude, we now move forward to a new chapter full of optimism for the possibilities that may bring with the exceptional talents we have in the band, and which we will no doubt add to in due course.

"To everyone whose wonderful support has carried us this far, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I’ve no doubt you will share our sadness over Jess’ departure, but we give thanks for the time we’ve had together and hope you’ll join us at the forthcoming dates to celebrate with Jess, and that you'll stay with us and see where this journey leads. Work on the ninth studio Solstice album is well underway and our incredible singers, Leoni and Dyane, are working closely with me on the new material. We’ll be back on the road in 2027 with a new album to kick off the next chapter, and we're all very excited about the next phase of the Solstice story. Love and thanks to you all."

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