A sculpture honouring Swindon art rockers XTC has been unveiled in the town's Queens Park. The sculpture – known as 'XhibitA' or 'The Sandwich', depending on who you ask – was completed after a crowdfunding project led by two fans, Mike Smith and Graham Carter, raised just under £6,000.

"It's an amalgamation of a couple of XTC albums [the logos from Drums And Wires and English Settlement]," says Smith. "It's here today, and it's going to be here for 25 or 30 years as a lasting recognition and a celebration of XTC and their music."

"I'm honoured by it – it's totally unexpected," says XTC guitarist Dave Gregory, who attended the ceremony. "It’s nice to have something like this to recognise the band. Many people around the world know Swindon as the place XTC came from.”

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"In some respects, if you think of the economic history of Swindon, the railways are quite pivotal in it," says local MP Heidi Alexander. "And if you think about the musical history of Swindon, a lot of people would say XTC are quite pivotal as well. I think XTC are the equivalent of the railways in Swindon's musical history."

The ceremony was followed by a live performance by EXTC, a band led by drummer Terry Chambers, XTC's founding drummer, at the Town Gardens Bowl. The performance took place on the 50th anniversary of an XTC show at the same venue in 1976, and featured a cameo appearance from Gregory, making it the first time the two musicians had appeared onstage together since XTC ceased touring in 1982.

Gregory joined the band for four XTC songs: Senses Working Overtime, Towers of London, Real By Reel, and Life Begins At The Hop.

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