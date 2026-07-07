Check Shinedown’s vital signs in 2026, and everything suggests a band in rude health. The Florida alt.rockers have been out there killing it for a quarter of a century. They’re now set to release their eighth album – the cunningly titled EI8HT, loaded with 18 original songs – and surely about to boost their lifetime tally of 22 Billboard chart-topping singles. Contrast that, frontman Brent Smith says with a smile, with the doomy projections and media apathy of the band’s early days.

“Nothing was ever handed to us,” he says. “When we started in 2001, I thought to myself: ‘We’re going to be on MTV and the cover of Rolling Stone.’ That was not the case. Maybe they thought that would make me cower in a corner or give up. It did the opposite. I used it as fuel, man. My job starts when you tell me: ‘No.’”

If you don’t read between the lines (and there’s no pressure to do so; Shinedown have always been a band that are feasible to enjoy through your hair, feet and fists, with your brain as an optional extra), then EI8HT feels like another uncomplicated, escapist, chest-pounding triumph. The long-settled line-up of Smith, guitarist Zach Myers, bassist Eric Bass and drummer Barry Kerch have always been strong on hooks that hit a stadium’s back wall, and that knack is represented on incoming anthems like Dance, Kid, Dance and Burning Down The Disco.

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“There’s something about what we do that resonates with people,” the frontman says of Shinedown’s mass appeal Stateside, underlined by record sales of more than 10 million. “I will never, for the life of me, necessarily understand why that is, but I don’t question it. I just hold on tight and ride.”

But the new record’s near-two-year genesis wasn’t necessarily joyous, he counters.

“There is an immense amount of emotional real estate on this album. There’s been a lot of loss in the band. Eric lost his dad and aunt. His wife lost her sister. I lost my granny, my mom. When loved ones pass away, our instinct is to say: ‘I’m so sorry for your loss.’ But a song like Three Six Five is about how they may be physically gone but their spirit will never leave you. It’s not that they’re gone, they’re everywhere. They’ve transcended.”

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Meanwhile, the singer adds that it was difficult to stop culture wars, actual wars and big tech dripping into his headspace (while staying discreet on his own political stripes).