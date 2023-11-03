"Like mid-70s Aerosmith with a dash of Led Zeppelin": Dirty Honey's Can't Find The Brakes

Dirty Honey successfully navigate the ‘difficult second album’ corner without crashing on Can't Find The Brakes

By Neil Jeffries
( Classic Rock )
published
Dirty Honey: Can't Find The Brakes cover art
(Image: © Dirt Records)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Dirty Honey sound like mid-70s Aerosmith, with a dash of Led Zeppelin due to Marc LaBelle’s vocals. Better still, nothing sounds forced. The only thing mannered is their wardrobe. 

While no track on new album Can’t Find The Brakes is radically original, there’s still plenty to enjoy, not least opener Don’t Put Out The Fire, a slow-burner with shades of AC/DC. Won’t Take Me Alive is pure vintage Aerosmith (not as sharp lyrically, but nice and ratty nonetheless), while on Dirty Mind new drummer Jaydon Bean follows a Joey Kramer-style swing groove. 

They’re not quite as effective when they drop down a gear to aim for a big ballad with Roam and closer You Make It All Right, but the acoustic Coming Home (Ballad Of The Shire) is pretty good. 

Ultimately, though, Dirty Honey are best when putting boot to buttock. The title track is particularly fabulous and effortlessly funky, and the band can be proud of that.

Neil Jeffries
Neil Jeffries

Freelance contributor to Classic Rock and several of its offshoots since 2006. In the 1980s he began a 15-year spell working for Kerrang! intially as a cub reviewer and later as Geoff Barton’s deputy and then pouring precious metal into test tubes as editor of its Special Projects division. Has spent quality time with Robert Plant, Keith Richards, Ritchie Blackmore, Rory Gallagher and Gary Moore – and also spent time in a maximum security prison alongside Love/Hate. Loves Rush, Aerosmith and beer. Will work for food.