Debate: what was metal's most important year?

Every year in metal is a great year (and if you disagree, you're not hunting hard enough for great new bands, fresh album releases or exciting gigs, alright?!). That said, it's undeniable that certain years in metal history have taken on a special significance.

1970 is the first obvious one: the year that gave us Black Sabbath's seminal debut album and therefore established heavy metal as a living, breathing new force of music from which everything else would follow.

For many, however, ten years later is metal's greatest year: 1980 was the year the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal burst into life through major releases from the likes of Iron Maiden (Iron Maiden), Diamond Head (Lightning To The Nations) and Saxon (Wheels Of Steel), not to mention legendary albums from Black Sabbath (Heaven And Hell), Ozzy Osbourne (Blizzard Of Ozz), Judas Priest (British Steel) and Motörhead (Ace Of Spades).

But how can we discount 1986 for taking thrash metal overground courtesy of Master Of Puppets, Reign In Blood, Peace Sells...But Who's Buying and more?

Then there's 1994 with the likes of Korn, Machine Head and Pantera taking metal into an exciting new future, or the year 2000, in which Hybrid Theory and Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water sold bazillions and made metal bigger than it had ever been or has been since.

